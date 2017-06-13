Universal School refuses two separate cheques: parents

Mumbai: There was fresh drama over the fee hike dispute at Universal High School in Dahisar on Monday, after the school management allegedly backed out on its word of accepting two cheques, one for the existing fee amount and another for the balance of the disputed sum, meant to be kept in an escrow account.

Parents of students alleged that they sent a representative with all 82 cheques to the school office on Monday as the school had started calling up some of them on June 10, asking them to pay up immediately. On Monday, however, the school allegedly did not permit the representative to enter the office and said it would not accept the cheques unless they were for the full amount.

“They all of a sudden began to list fresh conditions. The school authorities also said they wanted a letter from all the parents saying that we would not pursue the dispute further. The school had almost 150 police officers around the premises. As if we were planning a violent act! Our children study in that school, why would we conduct a violent agitation?” said one parent.

Another parent said they did not have a problem with the increased fees. “Each school increases their fee by an average 10-12%. But, we have an issue with the justification, which the school refuses to provide, for the increase in fee,” the parent said.

The dispute began on January 27, when parents received the fee circular provided before the start of every school semester. The circular showed an increase in fees. Since then, 82 parents have been fighting against the alleged unfair reasons for the fee hike.

On June 6, B.B. Chauhan, education inspector of the south zone, had issued a letter, asking the school authorities not to disenroll any student, and not to cause any suffering whatsoever to the students concerned. The school had claimed that it received the letter on June 7.

The next day, however, a case of discrimination was noted when one Class VII student was separated from her class and asked to sit in a different room. “She was told that the teacher needed to speak with her, but no one showed up. She sat there alone for almost an hour. She was denied permission to go to the wash room as well,” said one parent. The same day, the parents and management had reached common ground, and established the deal for an escrow account.

Speaking to The Hindu, Mr. Chauhan said, “The Education Minister called one of the trustees for a meeting. We are hoping to hear about the decision soon.”

School chairman Jesus Lal remained unavailable for comment.