Unique deep brain stimulation surgery conducted at Jaslok hospital

Doctors at Jaslok Hospital and Research Centre have performed a unique deep brain stimulation (DBS) surgery using an advanced auto-sensing device (percept PC) for controlling the symptoms of Parkinson’s disease of a 42-year-old patient, a scientist from Ahmedabad.

This is for the first time that such a procedure had been performed in Asia, excluding Japan, the hospital said.

The successful surgery was led by neurosurgeon Dr. Paresh Doshi, director of neurosurgery of the hospital.

The patient, Jayanti Venkata Sri Harikrishna, has been suffering from the disease for the last seven years and is diagnosed with young-onset Parkinson’s disease.

He had been managing it through medications and had reasonable control over his disease. But, his conditions worsened two years ago, wherein his hands and legs would become stiff like a log, toes and fingers would curl up and cause severe pain, as per medical records.

This was mostly eased through medications, but at times even medicines would not work. These medicines came with another set of side effects called dyskinesias.

Once his quality of life deteriorated, he approached Jaslok hospital. He was hospitalised for 10 days and would be discharged on Friday.

The surgery involved implantation of an electrode into the specific target nucleus of the brain. It is now a well-established therapy for patients with advanced Parkinson’s disease.

Jaslok hospital has been performing DBS surgery since 1998 and till date, 550 such surgeries have been conducted. The surgery which costs upwards ₹13.5 lakh is done under local anaesthesia as the patient is required to provide feedback during operation about the amount of improvement in his/her clinical symptoms.

Post-surgery, the patient undergoes pacemaker programming to control the symptoms of Parkinson’s disease.

In this case the pacemaker is unique as it has the capability to receive feedback from the brain to relay the desired mount of stimulation on demand to the implanted electrodes for the brain to function accordingly.

As the patient begins to show signs of improvement by the deep brain stimulation electrodes, the medications are reduced.

Mr. Harikrishna said, “Now I am feeling 90% normal. Earlier I was completely dependent on medication and now I am not taking any. I can walk freely and there has been a marked improvement.”

In the past years since his condition deteriorated, he was shifted from conducting scientific research to the documentation department and was sulking.

Dr. Doshi said, “We have been performing DBS surgery since 1998. This surgery has been practised over the past 20 years and is now a well-established therapy for patients diagnosed with advanced Parkinson’s disease.”

“We are extremely proud for being the first in the Asian region [except Japan] to have done a successful surgery using percept PC and are sure that this will change the course of Indian patients suffering from Parkinson’s. We truly hope to be able to help them live a better life.”