Unidentified man booked for sending lewd messages

A 30-year-old advocate from Karanjade has lodged a complaint against an unidentified person for sending vulgar content to her on WhatsApp. The complainant said she received a message, ‘nice DP’, from an unknown number on July 31. When she asked the sender to reveal his identity, he replied: ‘Penis’. On threatening to lodge a complaint against him, the accused said, ‘Tum mujhe bohot acchi lagti ho’ (I like you a lot).
“We are yet to identify the accused and make an arrest,” senior police inspector Yogesh More said. After verifying the claims, the Khandeshwar police registered a case on Thursday against the accused under Section 354 A (1) (sexual harassment by showing pornography against the will) of the IPC, and under sections of the Information Technology Act, 2000.
