Unidentified male body found in Thane creek

The decomposed body of a man in his 30s was found in the Waghbil Creek in Thane on Saturday morning.

According to the Kasarwadavli police, the body was seen floating on the Ghodbunder Road stretch of the creek around 7.30 a.m. Some local residents who spotted it informed the Thane Police control room and the information was relayed to them. A team was sent to the spot, and the fire brigade was also informed.

Senior police inspector Kishore Khairnar, Kasarwadavli police station, said the level of decomposition suggests the body might be around two days old.

“We have not found any external injuries, nor are there any clues that might help us ascertain the identity of the deceased, who seems to be in his early 30s. We have sent the body to Thane Civil Hospital for a post-mortem examination, and are awaiting reports,” he said.

Mr. Khairnar said the body could have drifted from either Vasai or Bhiwandi, as the creek runs through both the locations. “We are going through the details of missing person reports registered in the relevant places over the last few days to check if anyone corresponding to the description of the deceased has been reported missing,” he said.

Identification efforts

The police have sent out a wireless alert to the Thane Rural and Palghar Police commissionerates, seeking any information about such missing person reports and are also circulating details of the deceased on social media platforms like WhatsApp, inviting any information available about him. The description is also being shared with local informants, and a sketch of the deceased’s face is being prepared so that it, too, can be circulated, as the deceased’s face is visually disturbing due to decomposition and bloating.

An accidental death report has been registered for the moment, and further course of action will be decided once post-mortem reports arrive.