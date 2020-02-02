Unfair to Mumbai, Maharashtra: Uddhav

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said on Saturday that the Union Budget was “disconnected with the country’s economic reality” and was unjust towards Mumbai and Maharashtra as there are no provisions for the State. NCP chief Sharad Pawar and Congress leader Balasaheb Thorat also criticised the budget.

“The Budget merely peddles dreams to the youth, farmers and common man of this country. Decisions like selling stake of IDBI, LIC, and privatisation of Railways show the poor state of the economy while the decision to allow sale of government bonds to private individuals is worrying,” Mr. Thackeray said in a statement issued by the CMO.

Mr. Thackeray questioned the Centre’s decision to set GDP target at 10% while the Economic Survey has pegged the rate at 5% in the current year and 6 to 6.5% in 2020-21. Calling it the lowest rate in the last few years, he said it will not achieve Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s dream to make India a $5 trillion economy.

“That is why, large-scale investment in basic infrastructure is required but the provisions are meagre… GST has actually hurt micro, small and medium enterprises as purchasing power has reduced and there is no demand. The Budget should have given impetus to employment-centric industries but has not. In 2030, India will have the largest youth population in the world but the budget did not show any clear way to provide for their employment. When will farmers actually double their income? The outlay for agriculture is only slightly higher from last year. The Budget provisions are not at par with what is envisaged in the Budget,” the statement said.

Calling Mumbai the country’s growth engine, Mr. Thackeray said that the Budget has been completely unfair to the State.

“The Budget did not give the necessary financial support to the Metro, railway projects, infrastructure development of Maharashtra that was required. Apart from two existing projects, the Budget did not provide for any new projects. Even while selecting five archaeological sites, the Centre has ignored a culturally rich State like Maharashtra, their bias is clear in the budget. While the International Finance Centre in Gujarat has been given impetus, Mumbai has been completely neglected,” he said in his statement.

NCP chairman Sharad Pawar tweeted, “Budget focuses on Agriculture Warehousing but lacks vision and clarity on Doubling Farmers’ income. It is still a distant dream. Automobile sector has been completely ignored and unemployment issue is not addressed fairly. It was the lengthiest speech but lacked farsightedness and direction.”

NCP leader and Water Resources Minister Jayant Patil also criticised the Budget for not giving anything to Maharashtra.

Maharashtra Congress chief and Revenue Minister Balasaheb Thorat tweeted, “Modi government continues with its false promises. With the agriculture growth falling to 2% due to poor policies by the government, how are they going to double the farmers income by 2022. Where is Maharahstra in #Budget2020? Mumbai and Maharashtra that gives the Centre largest share of taxes has been left disappointed by the Modi government. Is Maharashtra less important for the government?”

Former chief minister and Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis called the Budget progressive. “There are large-scale provisions for agriculture sector, the 16-point program will increase production, fill gaps in transportation, linkage and addresses challenges of farm sector. The Budget has made a provision for ₹103 lakh crore for infrastructure investment, including 100 airports, medical facilities in every district, railway projects that will also increase job opportunities. Besides, middle class has got relief through income tax slabs.”