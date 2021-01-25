Undertrial in Yerwada jail dies of blood clot in brain

Mumbai

25 January 2021 23:00 IST

Pune sessions court had rejected Kanchan’s medical bail twice

Kanchan Nanaware, a 37-year-old undertrial charged under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) and lodged in Yerwada Central Jail for six years, died due to a blood clot in the brain after her medical bail plea was rejected twice by the Pune sessions court.

Advocate Parth Shah told The Hindu that Arun’s (Kanchan’s husband who is also lodged in Yerwada jail) parents got a call on January 24 evening from prison authorities informing them that Kanchan was dead. “It was only later that we found out that she was admitted to Sassoon General Hospital for an emergency surgery due to a blood clot in the brain, which was conducted on January 16 without the consent of the family,” he said.

Mr. Shah said, “We moved the sessions court in Pune on Monday morning, seeking that all her medical records and her post-mortem report be shared with the family. Arun wanted her last rites to be performed in Pune. We have got an order in this regard from the court, and Arun and his family will attend the rites via videoconferencing.”

Arrested in 2014

Kanchan and Arun used to work in Gadchiroli. The couple was arrested in 2014 from Pune for allegedly pushing the Maoist agenda and recruiting people to be Maoists. Kanchan had undergone two open heart surgeries before her arrest, but was still battling with congenital heart diseases.

The Pune sessions court had rejected Kanchan’s medical bail twice: October 2019 and October 2020.

“Soon thereafter, we moved the Bombay High Court that directed the dean of Sassoon hospital to constitute a team comprising a gynaecologist, a cardiologist, a hepatologist, and a general physician, to assess Kanchan’s medical condition,” Mr. Shah said.

As per a report by the team submitted before the high court, “Kanchan had ventricular septal defect and that she required a heart and lungs transplant”.

Till the time a hospital was decided, Justice Bharati Dangre of the HC on November 8, 2020, directed the Sassoon hospital team and the Yerwada jail authorities to monitor and examine her before she was shifted to one of the hospitals in Delhi or Chennai where a transplant could be done.

Kanchan was charged under Sections 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property), 467 (forgery of valuable security, will, etc.), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating), and 471 (using as genuine a forged document or electronic record) of the Indian Penal Code, and Sections 20(punishment for being member of terrorist gang or organisation) and 38 (offence relating to membership of a terrorist organisation) of the UAPA.