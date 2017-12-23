Undertrial held with gold worth ₹21 lakh

The Panvel police have arrested an undertrial from Uttar Pradesh with gold ornaments worth ₹21 lakh and claimed to have solved eight burglary cases in the city.

The accused, who has been identified as Sarman alias Shravan Ramdev Rajbhar (25), was arrested by the Navi Mumbai Crime Branch (Unit II) two years ago for burglary. He was lodged at Taloja jail while awaiting trial and was granted bail in April. A resident of Azamgad in Uttar Pradesh, Rajbhar returned to his hometown.

The police said that the accused met his girlfriend in Uttar Pradesh and decided to build a house and marry her by May 2018. To make quick money, the accused returned to Navi Mumbai and began breaking into house, the police said.

From September to November, Rajbhar was involved in a series of break-ins at Chinchpada village in Panvel. The police said that Rajbhar burgled houses at night while the residents were fast asleep. Senior Police Inspector Vinod Chavan said, “Most houses had rusted grilles which enabled the accused to easily cut through them and enter the house.”

When angry villagers demanded that the police catch the culprit following the series of break-ins, the call detail records of the area was analysed. The police found out that on the days of the burglaries repeated calls had been made to Uttar Pradesh from the village.

Accused on the run

Police Sub Inspector Sunil Tarmale said, “We soon identified the accused as Rajbhar and we sent a team to Uttar Pradesh to nab him. We recovered 700 gram gold worth ₹21 lakh from his possession during the arrest.”

The police said are on the lookout of another accused to whom Rajbhar had given some of the stolen valuables.