Uncertainty over January 26 start to Mumbai 24x7

Despite Tourism minister Aaditya Thackeray saying last week that the policy to keep hotels, malls and multiplexes open 24x7 will be implemented in Mumbai from January 27, Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Sunday said that the issue will be discussed in Cabinet on Wednesday.

“We have to assess the burden on the city police if shops, eateries and malls are kept open through the night. A decision will be taken after detailed deliberations,” said Mr. Deshmukh.

Mr. Thackeray had last week said,“From January 26, the policy will be implemented in Nariman Point, Kala Ghoda, BKC and mill compounds. It will not cause any trouble. A similar thing has been implemented in Ahmedabad. This move will also generate employment.”

The Home Minister’s statement is being seen as non-commitment of his department to the Mumbai 24x7 project which Mr. Thackeray has been backing for some years now.

The contradictory statements of the Ministers in the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government gave ammunition to the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party.

“The Home Minister has declared that night life project will not start from January 26. We will continue to oppose any move to keep open hotels, bars, pubs and ladies bars in residential areas for 24 hours,” said BJP MLA Ashish Shelar.