‘Uncalled for visit by police shocking’

Lawyer and activist Susan Abraham has written to Parambir Singh, the Commissioner of Police of Mumbai, expressing anguish over a recent visit by Crime Branch officers to her housing society. Ms. Abraham said in her letter that the officers sought the whereabouts of her husband, activist and writer Vernon Gonsalves, who is lodged at Taloja Jail. She termed the visit uncalled for amid a pandemic.

Ms. Abraham said, “My son Sagar and I were shocked and disturbed at this uncalled for visit at a time when the risk of transmission of COVID-19 between policemen and community members is high. Also, a visit by the police creates a stressful atmosphere in our society, when its members are already battling fears of the pandemic.”

Mr. Gonsalves has been charged under sections of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act in the Bhima-Koregaon violence case, which is being investigated by the National Investigation Agency. The letter said two police officers visited her housing society on May 11 to make enquiries about the whereabouts of Mr. Gonsalves, who was arrested on August 28, 2018, and has been in judicial custody since then. The letter said her son had to sit for an hour outside the society’s gate to record a statement that his father was in jail.

The letter said, “The police department is well aware that I am a practising lawyer and has my contact details. It would have served the purpose of enquiry to simply make a telephone call to me to ask where Vernon Gonsalves is.”

She told The Hindu that the officers asked questions regarding another case involving Mr. Gonsalves, which was closed in 2013. She said the police had not made any such a visit between 2013 and 2018, when Mr. Gonsalves was arrested, or even in the months following his arrest.