Unani practitioner is eighth doctor in city to succumb

A 45-year-old Unani practitioner who consulted at an emergency clinic at Malad railway station succumbed to COVID-19 early this week. Dr. Shaukat Ali, a resident of Malwani, is the eighth doctor in the city to die of the infection.

While Malad has emerged as a hotspot of the infection over the last few weeks, the doctor also travelled every day in a BEST bus meant for essential workers from his home to the station and was treating railway staff and labourers working on the tracks. He could have likely picked up the infection through one of these sources.

Dr. Ali first complained of mild breathlessness on June 4 and went for a check-up. His tests for typhoid returned positive. On June 6, his condition deteriorated and he became more breathless.

“He went to S.K. Patil Hospital where they were only admitting patients who had tested positive for COVID-19. Then, he went to M.W. Desai Hospital where doctors checked his oxygen saturation. Since it was 96%, they did not admit him and suggested that he go to the Covid Care Centre at NESCO, Goregaon,” Dr. Ravindra Nigam, a family friend, said.

“Since he did not have a test report, he decided to go back to a local clinic in Malwani where an X-ray was done. It showed that his lungs were foggy and it looked like a classic case of COVID-19,” Dr. Nigam said, adding that by end of the day, his oxygen levels had dropped below 50% and his cough had spots of blood.

No ventilator beds

“We rushed him to the Shatabdi Hospital in Kandivali around 10.30 pm. They admitted him but did not have a ventilator. Meanwhile, I called seven hospitals but none had a vacant ventilator bed. It was only at 2 a.m. that a patient was shifted and he was put on ventilator support,” said Dr. Nigam. He eventually succumbed on the night of June 8 and his reports came positive after that.

He is survived by his three children and wife. He lived in Malwani with his eldest daughter while his other family members were in Uttar Pradesh.