Un-Stereotype 2020: rising above barriers and bias

Gritty: Madhavi Latha at the event.

Mumbai

28 February 2020 01:30 IST

Speakers share inspirational stories

Un-Stereotype 2020, a flagship event under the inclusion and diversity objective of the Post Graduate Management Program for Women at S.P. Jain Institute of Management Research (SPJIMR) – a part of Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan — was recently held at the institute.

Speakers who shared their inspirational stories included Madhavi Latha, founder president of the Wheelchair Basketball Federation of India and national level para swimmer. Ms. Latha spoke about rising above physical disabilities to find an identity.

Parveen Sheikh, who works for the uplift of slum dwellers, highlighted her journey from Mumbai’s footpaths to finding shelter and dignity, while Kiran Gera, chairperson, SAARC Chamber Women Entrepreneurs Council, spoke about the struggles of a woman in the corporate world. Jitender Chhattar, farmer and advocate, spoke about fighting for rights and justice. Sandhya Menon, journalist and #MeToo campaigner, focused on rampant sexual harassment at work and how it is still hard for women to raise such issues.

Advertising

Advertising

Veena Gupta, India’s first female bodyguard, discussed choosing a profession which is so ‘male’ and Mittal Patel, trustee, V.S.S.M, who works for the nomadic communities in Gujarat, spoke on her journey of giving them their identity. The event included keynote addresses by Dr. Saundarya Rajesh, founder and president of Avtar and Dr. Ranjan Banerjee, dean, SPJIMR.

Dr. Ashita Aggarwal, chairperson PGMPW, in her address highlighted how unconsciously or consciously we play a role in forming social stereotypes. “Stereotypes by the educated is more dangerous as they are camaflouged as well as reasoned and rationale,” she said. Dr. Aggarwal highlighted that everyone is part of the problem and it is time to start thinking differently and nurture the next generation differently.

Dr. Banerjee emphasised on the significance of inclusion and diversity at workplaces. Sharing his personal experiences, he said “we all are constantly hearing the sound of our own biases and the onus to bring in change lies within us”.

The event was brought together by Bhavan’s SPJIMR, Mumbai, which is one of the top ﬁve business schools in the country, with Avtar, India’s premier diversity and inclusion solutions company. It witnessed an encouraging participation from senior corporate leaders, including CHROs, D&I heads, business and SBU heads of Indian and multi-national companies.

The PGMPW is an innovative management programme crafted exclusively for women who have taken a career break and now seek to return to a corporate role. The programme was launched by SPJIMR, has won the AACSB – Innovations that Inspire Award and the AMBA Innovations Award.