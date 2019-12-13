Ulwe suicide: parents allege foul play

The parents of a 28-year-old engineer, who had ended his life at his rented flat at Sector 20 in Ulwe on December 5, have accused his live-in partner of foul play.

Abhideep Kale had rented the flat two months ago and used it also as a warehouse to store parcels from Amazon. “He then appointed a woman to manage the warehouse and started having an affair with her. Later, he learnt that the woman was married,” said Deepak Kale, the victim’s father.

Mr. Kale said his son lived with him at their house in Nerul, but informed him on the night of December 4 that he was staying back at the Ulwe flat to finish some work. Mr. Kale said the next morning the woman informed him that Abhideep had committed suicide. “She initially said that she found him lying motionless on the floor, but later claimed that Abhideep was found hanging. We also overheard her telling someone at the hospital that she requires the services of an advocate. We suspect foul play and want the police to investigate the case properly,” Mr. Kale said.

The police said the woman claimed that she had an argument with the victim after they consumed alcohol on the night of December 4. She then left the flat at midnight and returned at 3 a.m. to find him dead. “The woman claims that she had married the victim, but his parents say she is married to someone else. Medical reports show it is a case of hanging and not strangulation. Since the parents suspect foul play, we are investigating the case from other angles,” said senior police inspector Tanvir Shaikh.