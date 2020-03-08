Ulwe murder case: jewellery recovered

The Navi Mumbai police have found that the weapon used to murder a woman in Ulwe belonged to the accused’s wife’s friend who had given it to him for a few days.

After his arrest, Ashok Kumar Murugan Konar (40) said the motive behind the murder was to rob the 55-year-old woman. “The accused stole her earrings and a small mangalsutra. He sold them to a jeweller in Kharghar for ₹40,000. We have recovered the jewellery,” an officer privy to the investigations said. “The accused, who is a habitual vehicle thief, planned to use the pistol to help him rob. We are looking for this ‘friend’ to whom the pistol belongs,” an officer privy to the investigations, said.