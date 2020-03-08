Mumbai

Ulwe murder case: jewellery recovered

The Navi Mumbai police have found that the weapon used to murder a woman in Ulwe belonged to the accused’s wife’s friend who had given it to him for a few days.

After his arrest, Ashok Kumar Murugan Konar (40) said the motive behind the murder was to rob the 55-year-old woman. “The accused stole her earrings and a small mangalsutra. He sold them to a jeweller in Kharghar for ₹40,000. We have recovered the jewellery,” an officer privy to the investigations said. “The accused, who is a habitual vehicle thief, planned to use the pistol to help him rob. We are looking for this ‘friend’ to whom the pistol belongs,” an officer privy to the investigations, said.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 8, 2020 12:55:37 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/mumbai/ulwe-murder-case-jewellery-recovered/article31012238.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY