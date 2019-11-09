Ulwe man wanted in extortion case held

After two failed attempts, Unit II of the Navi Mumbai Crime Branch has finally nabbed an accused wanted in a case of extortion. Nilesh Deshmukh was arrested from Karanjade in Panvel, but his accomplices — Vicky Deshmukh and Ramesh Koli — are still on the run.

On October 30, Vishal Abhiman Itkar (19), a resident of Ulwe and supervisor with Balaji Enterprises Transport, filed a complaint with the Nhava Sheva police against the accused after they assaulted him for not giving hafta. Mr. Itkar was then on duty at Shree Construction in Gavhan village. According to police, the accused used to terrorise people in the area and collect hafta regularly from them.

The Crime Branch then visited Mr. Deshmukh’s residence at Gavhan near Ulwe to arrest him. However, they learnt that he had fled from the house on November 1.

Senior police inspector Kondiram Pophere said, “He is a terror in the area. Everyone was afraid to provide any kind of information about his whereabouts. Finally, we received a tip-off that he was taking refuge in a farmhouse in Karjat.”

The Unit II team laid a trap near the farmhouse and searched for him in the area for two days. The officers then found out that Mr. Deshmukh had again given them the slip and had been hiding in other farmhouses in the area belonging to his friends. Later, the team secured a technical clue and traced the accused to Karanjade. The police then received a tip-off that Mr. Deshmukh’s girlfriend was a resident of Karanjade.

Served jail term

The team raided his girlfriend’s house and nabbed Mr. Deshmukh on November 6. The accused had been previously arrested after 20 cases were registered against him on charges extortion, rape, robbery, assault and possessing arms. He had also served a sentence and spent two-and-a-half years in jail.

Mr. Pophere said, “Earlier, the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) was invoked against him. After securing bail, he committed three more offences related to extortion. So we will now look into it and MCOCA can be invoked again.”