Ultra-marathoner who runs an extra mile for fundraising

Long-distance running is gaining acceptance for health benefits, resulting in more people training alone or in groups to prepare for road races held throughout the year. Among the hordes of happy feet on the city roads is Satish Gujaran (56), who has showed the way to merge his fitness urge with fund-raising.

After submitting his entry for a long-distance run far away from Mumbai, the Mulund-based fitness enthusiast runs to event venues (Aurangabad, Surat, Satara for example), raising funds along the way for a cause dear to his heart, and then competes in the event to test endurance over different distances — half-marathon, marathon and longer.

In the process, this ultra-marathoner (participants in road races over distances longer than the marathon mileage of 42.195 km) is actually preparing his body and mind for the rigours of the world famous Comrades ultra-marathon, which is staged annually in South Africa between Durban and Pietermaritzburg over 89 km.

Reputed to be the toughest endurance event in the world due to the route at an altitude, Udupi-born Mr. Gujaran has been a regular finisher there since his debut in 2010. The 10 successive years of finishing has earned him an accolade in the form of a green-coloured chest number 29384, now permanently locked in his name.

He hit the road again for an easy Sunday morning run, the ninth Indiabulls Vasai-Virar Mayor’s Marathon (VVMM). With no run from home this time, for a change, the ultra-marathoner functioned as a pacesetter (expert road runners who set a fast pace from the starting point to assist fellow competitors in marathon and half-marathon to aim for faster timings by keeping in step with the pacesetter).

“I am attempting to involve local people in healthy activity, like holding a run every weekend for prize money. I know the organisers well and they agreed to try it out,” he said. He arranged a pack of pacesetters, each one a trained distance runner. Together, with VVMM, it is a joint effort to promote health benefits by spreading a running movement.

He works for Network Twenty-One as director (business development), and has launched a start-up called RunWithSatish for enthusiasts ready to train for Comrades. Mr. Gujaran, the first Indian to complete 10 Comrades this year explains the thoughts which drove him to weave in fundraising alongside running. “Before 2010, I was doing only the 42 km (marathon) when I came to know about the Comrades. I wondered if my marathoner body could last that distance (89 km). If you don’t try, you never know. After completing the Comrades five years in a row, I decided to do something beyond running for myself, by raising funds for a cause.”

The first effort resulted in ₹2 lakh (Satara), while the next was ₹5 lakh raised by running from Mumbai to Aurangabad, followed by a marathon run there. The funds raised go to Isha Vidya, which is being run by Coimbatore-based Isha Foundation and involved with rural education for underprivileged children.

Mr. Gujaran is contributing in return for helping him give up chain-smoking, after attending a seven-day inner engineering course conducted by the Foundation across India. “I also wanted to push my body beyond 89 km, hence the idea of running to the marathon venue in another city in time for the event. A trial run from Mulund to Shirdi with training partners was my first such experiment; it took four days and the body handled it well.”

The next step was to approach marathon organisers. “The Surat Marathon people agreed to support my idea. In return, I did build-up for the race via live Facebook posts during my run from Mumbai to Surat. They took care of my stay and arranged a support vehicle. I approached the Satara Marathon people, one of the toughest marathons in India, and raised about ₹2 lakh. The next was Aurangabad Marathon where ₹5 lakh was raised. From 2005 when I started this running to run a marathon, I have done five fund-raising races so far.”

The Comrades finisher said the run from home to the race venue is the toughest part. “Far tougher than running an actual marathon, because regardless of weather, road conditions and, highway traffic you need to keep going.” For company, he organises running groups of locals along the way. “I am requested to run off the route into a village to meet a certain donor, at times into panchayat offices or schools to meet people.”

Unlike regular track athletes who shift to long-distance events, he took to road running as a way to kick a bad habit. “I was a chain-smoker and wanted to quit smoking. Road running started in 2005 as a possible way to quit smoking. Till 2009, smoking and running kept happening with no solution in sight. Someone suggested I join a yoga class; I got to know about the inner engineering course. After the first two days, apart from stopping smoking, it took me to another level. I did the seven-day course; they make you do yoga and work on your mind. Since then I have never smoked and running became easy.”