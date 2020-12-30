U.K. returnee tests positive on 20th day

Raina Assainar

30 December 2020 00:09 IST

Samples of the woman from Khopoli sent to NIV, Pune

A 57-year-old woman from Khopoli, who flew back from the U.K. on December 8, tested positive for COVID-19 on the 20th day after her return.

She is currently admitted at Panvel municipal hospital. The lady had gone to visit her daughter in the U.K.

“We had a list which showed three people in Khopoli. We have traced two of them, including this lady who was contacted on December 25. She was asked to get herself tested as she had not done so on her return. After her result came on December 28, she was referred to Panvel municipal hospital,” a medical officer from Khopoli said.

The patient’s sample has now been sent to National Institute of Virology, Pune for genome sequencing to verify if she has the new strain. “Since she tested positive on the 20th day, it is likely that it is not the new strain. The samples collected for RT-PCR have been sent to Pune on Tuesday afternoon and reports are awaited,” Dr. Basvaraj Lohare, Medical Superintendent, Panvel municipal hospital, said. The patient was admitted in referral and has very mild symptoms, he added.

Meanwhile, 43 of the 145 U.K. returnees in Navi Mumbai have been tested and their reports have been negative.