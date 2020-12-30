U.K. returnee tests positive on 20th day

Navi Mumbai A 57-year-old woman from Khopoli, who flew back from the U.K. on December 8, tested positive for COVID-19 on the 20th day after her return.
She is currently admitted at Panvel municipal hospital. The lady had gone to visit her daughter in the U.K.
“We had a list which showed three people in Khopoli. We have traced two of them, including this lady who was contacted on December 25. She was asked to get herself tested as she had not done so on her return. After her result came on December 28, she was referred to Panvel municipal hospital,” a medical officer from Khopoli said.
The patient’s sample has now been sent to National Institute of Virology, Pune for genome sequencing to verify if she has the new strain. “Since she tested positive on the 20th day, it is likely that it is not the new strain. The samples collected for RT-PCR have been sent to Pune on Tuesday afternoon and reports are awaited,” Dr. Basvaraj Lohare, Medical Superintendent, Panvel municipal hospital, said. The patient was admitted in referral and has very mild symptoms, he added.
Meanwhile, 43 of the 145 U.K. returnees in Navi Mumbai have been tested and their reports have been negative.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath