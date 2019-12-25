Ugandan national alleges rape by two in Pune

A foreign national was allegedly raped by two persons who offered her a lift on their motorcycle late on Monday night, said Pune city police.

According to the Vimantal police station, the victim, a Ugandan national in her late 20s, was waiting outside a restaurant in the upmarket Koregaon Park area when one of the accused approached her and offered her a lift home.

The police have lodged an FIR against unidentified persons under Sections 366, 376 (d) [rape], 323 of the Indian Penal Code while investigation is on to identify and arrest the accused.

In her complaint, the victim, who had come to the country on a tourist visa nearly six months ago, has said that he then called up his friend and she was made to sit between the two men.

Instead of dropping her home, the victim said the duo took her to a desolate place and raped her.

According to the police, the accused allegedly beat the victim while she attempted to resist them.

While the accused intended to abandon the victim at the scene of the alleged crime, they agreed to drop her at the main road following the victim’s pleading.

Just as their motorcycle approached the main road, the lady spotted a group of youngsters on a two-wheeler and raised an alarm for help, said a police official.

“On hearing her cries for help, when the youths rushed towards the two-wheeler the rider panicked and lost balance, causing all three to fall. The accused, however, managed to get up and flee on their motorcycle,” said the official.

The lady, who suffered knee injuries, informed the police of the incident with the help of the youngsters who rescued her. She was later taken to a hospital.

Senior police officials visited the scene of the alleged crime in the wee hours of Tuesday.

The police are also trying to obtain CCTV footage of the area near the restaurant from where the woman claimed to have been picked up by the accused.