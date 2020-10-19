Uddhav warns against let-up in COVID-19 fight

Mr. Thackeray was speaking while inaugurating a plasma treatment centre in Ratnagiri at an e-function on Sunday.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said the fight against the novel coronavirus outbreak was at a decisive stage and people must adhere to all social distancing norms strictly, including wearing masks.

Mr. Thackeray was speaking while inaugurating a plasma treatment centre in Ratnagiri at an e-function on Sunday. He asked officials to ensure that the State government’s ‘My Family, My Responsibility’ campaign creates awareness of following COVID-19 norms. “We have to ensure that there is no second COVID-19 wave,” he said at the gathering.

With Mr. Thackeray scheduled to visit rain-affected areas in Solapur district on Monday, State BJP chief Chandrakant Patil on Sunday took a dig at the Chief Minister, saying that he is now venturing out of his house as he is continuously being criticised by the Opposition party for not going out due to the pandemic. “A government can be run only by being on the field as it helps in quick decision-making. Not all decisions can be taken through video-conferencing,” Mr. Patil said.

He said the Leader of Opposition in the Assembly, Devendra Fadnavis, will undertake a 800-km tour of the flood-hit parts of the State starting Monday. “We expect financial assistance to be provided expeditiously. Panchnamas are not possible as everything has been destroyed,” he said.