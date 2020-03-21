Uddhav urges PM to increase testing capacity for COVID-19

Mumbai

21 March 2020 01:34 IST

We need not be delusional about spread of coronavirus: CM

The country should not be delusional about the spread of the novel coronavirus in India, looking at its pattern all over, even if the present number of cases seems to be small, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday.

The CM urged Mr. Modi to increase the testing capacity for the disease. Mr. Modi held a video conference with Chief Ministers and Health Ministers of all States on Friday afternoon to understand the measures taken by the States in their fight against COVID-19.

“The Janta Curfew called by the Prime Minister has had a positive impact. The government of Maharashtra, too, has taken timely steps to stop the spread of the disease. However, even if the present number of patients looks small, we need not be delusional about the spread of the disease looking at the pattern all over,” Mr. Thackeray told the Prime Minister, according to a release issued by the Chief Minister’s Office.

Advertising

Advertising

Mr. Thackeray is also said to have raised the point of the possible arrival of thousands of Indians at international airports before March 22, after which international flights landing in India will be halted. “Before this, around 20,000 to 25,000 passengers are likely to return. These passengers will have to be quarantined or may have to be treated. Those arriving at international airports in Mumbai, Pune and Nagpur may try to reach their homes by vehicles and they need to be stopped. We have to find a solution for this,” he said.

Mr. Thackeray also requested that the capacity of testing centres and laboratories be increased. “We will need more facilities for quarantine as well as medicines, ventilators and more hospitals. We may have to take help from Army hospitals as well. We expect the Central government to make arrangements,” he said.