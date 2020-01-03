Uddhav to seek inputs from industry captains

After taking over the reins of the Maharashtra government, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray will soon hold his first interaction with top corporate executives to seek inputs on the State’s economic policy. The Chief Minister is likely to request industrialists to focus more on Mumbai, while retaining the enthusiasm on the ease of doing business parameters. Specific sectors that are labour intensive and have a strong manufacturing base will be the focus of the meeting, officials said.

Sources in the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government confirmed that the Chief Minister has sought time with 45 top industry leaders, CEOs and associations for a meeting on January 7, 2019. Greater investment and inputs on policy matters for the new MVA government will top the agenda, senior officials said. “We are meeting them and are in the process of preparing a presentation or a background paper for the meeting with (corporate leaders),” Chief Secretary Ajoy Mehta told The Hindu.

Chandrajit Banerjee, director general of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), told The Hindu that the industry will also press the CM to ensure Ease of Doing Business benefits percolate down to the district level. “We have accepted the invite from the honourable Chief Minister. There are three important issues — to extend benefits of ease of doing business to the rest of the State, greater investment in specific sectors such as food processing and agriculture in general,” he said.

CII will also push for greater focus on small industries and not just large businesses in the State, besides a joint roadmap to enhance competitiveness, higher quality education and capacity development, Mr. Banerjee said. “Broadly, we want genuine ease of doing business to ensure the State is economically stronger, and is able to attract greater investment in the future.”

Maharashtra has been steadily climbing on the ease of doing business parameters under the previous Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government. However, the then Opposition had hit out at the government for focusing on certain regions, such as Vidarbha, where much of the senior BJP leadership is located. Mr. Thackeray is expected to take up the issue of region-centric investment in the meeting, officials said.