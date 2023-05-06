Uddhav Thackeray visits Ratnagiri’s Barsu, urges CM to interact with villagers too

May 06, 2023 02:03 pm | Updated 02:17 pm IST - SOLGAON

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray on May 6 said that though he suggested Barsu village as alternative site for the proposed multibillion-dollar Ratnagiri Refinery and Petrochemicals Limited, he clarified that he would move forward only after getting consent from every villager.

“The current government is accusing me for suggesting Barsu as alternate site for Nanar, but there was a reason for the same. I was blamed by a few people for not allowing Konkan to develop, so I suggested Barsu, but if people don’t want the project to come up here, I would have never pursued it,” he told the protesters at Solgaon village in Rajapur taluka, more than 400 km from Mumbai.

The former Chief Minister of Maharashtra along with his party leaders visited villages where the proposed mega-oil refinery is coming up.

“My stand is very clear. We are in support of the villagers in Barsu-Solgaon, who are opposing the project. The government should stop the soil survey,” he said.

A group of protesters raised slogans against Rajapur MLA Rajan Salavi from Uddhav’s Sena who was in support of the project until recently. Mr. Salavi was accompanying his party leader during the visit.

A large number of police force have been deployed in and around Barsu village in view of Mr. Thackeray’s visit as well as a rally of supporters of the project led by Union Minister Narayan Rane’s son Nilesh Rane, a former member of Lok Sabha at Rajapur town.

Ratnagiri police also imposed Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure in the area prohibiting unlawful assembly.

Hitting out at the current dispensation for accusing him of sanctioning the project at Barsu for the benefit of his relatives who owned a large portion of land in the area, Mr. Thackeray said “Yes, they are right. My relatives own the land in Konkan and you [protesters] are my relatives.”

“Like I’m visiting the villages and interacting with you, even the Chief Minister should come and explain who is actually getting benefitted by his project and for whom it is so important,” he said.

On April 25, protests broke out at Barsu after the work for soil testing began. Sections of locals are opposing the project as they concerned about the potential impact on the environment and livelihood of the local community.

The project site is located in a region that is ecologically sensitive, with several species of flora and fauna endemic to the area. The Konkan region also has the largest mango orchids, including the famous Alphonso, and jack fruit and cashew plantations in the State.

Police resorted to lathi charge and detained over 700 protesters and 111, including over 100 women, were booked under Sections related to rioting, unlawful assembly and disobedience to public order.

The Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) leaders, including NCP chief Sharad Pawar, his nephew Ajit Pawar, have demanded sensitive handling of the situation arising out of the agitation.

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut on April 29 said that Marathi manoos from Ratnagiri, the sons of the soil, were being attacked by the police for an ‘Islamic’ oil refinery project from Saudi Arabia even as there was a ‘Hindutvawadi’ government in the State. “This is their [the current dispensation’s Hindutva],” he said.

In February, Marathi newspaper journalist Shashikant Warishe was allegedly mowed down by an SUV allegedly driven by a land broker, Pandharinath Amberkar, who was a supporter of the project, while the victim was extensively reporting on issues related to the setting up of the unit.