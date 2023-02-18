Uddhav Thackeray to travel across Maharashtra from Feb 21 to March 3

February 18, 2023 10:13 pm | Updated 10:13 pm IST - MUMBAI

A day after the Election Commission of India (ECI) allotted the Shiv Sena party name and the ‘Bow and Arrow’ symbol to the Eknath Shinde faction, Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday said he would travel across Maharashtra from February 21 to March 3, explaining the order and meeting Sainiks.

The ECI on February 17 recognised Chief Minister Shinde’s Shiv Sena as the “real” Sena and announced that the party would get the original ‘Bow and Arrow’ symbol.

Former Chief Minister Mr. Thackeray was surrounded by his loyalist at his residence Matoshree and addressed them from an open jeep. He said, “On the eve of Maha Shivratri, the Shiv-dhanush (bow and arrow) has been stolen, the thieves would be caught....go to polls and get the Shiv-dhanush back. They want the face of Balasaheb Thackeray, they want the name Thackeray, but they don’t want the larger Shiv Sena family, people of Maharashtra know everything. You (Sena-BJP) face polls with stolen ‘Dhanush-baan’, I will come with ‘mashaal’, the thieves would be taught a lesson, bury them in the elections.”

