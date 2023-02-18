ADVERTISEMENT

Uddhav Thackeray to travel across Maharashtra from Feb 21 to March 3

February 18, 2023 10:13 pm | Updated 10:13 pm IST - MUMBAI

The ECI on February 17 recognised Chief Minister Shinde’s Shiv Sena as the “real” Sena and announced that the party would get the original ‘Bow and Arrow’ symbol

The Hindu Bureau

Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) Chief Uddhav Thackeray | File Photo | Photo Credit: ANI

A day after the Election Commission of India (ECI) allotted the Shiv Sena party name and the ‘Bow and Arrow’ symbol to the Eknath Shinde faction, Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday said he would travel across Maharashtra from February 21 to March 3, explaining the order and meeting Sainiks.

The ECI on February 17 recognised Chief Minister Shinde’s Shiv Sena as the “real” Sena and announced that the party would get the original ‘Bow and Arrow’ symbol.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Former Chief Minister Mr. Thackeray was surrounded by his loyalist at his residence Matoshree and addressed them from an open jeep. He said, “On the eve of Maha Shivratri, the Shiv-dhanush (bow and arrow) has been stolen, the thieves would be caught....go to polls and get the Shiv-dhanush back. They want the face of Balasaheb Thackeray, they want the name Thackeray, but they don’t want the larger Shiv Sena family, people of Maharashtra know everything. You (Sena-BJP) face polls with stolen ‘Dhanush-baan’, I will come with ‘mashaal’, the thieves would be taught a lesson, bury them in the elections.”

“You (Sena-BJP) face polls with stolen ‘Dhanush-baan’, I will come with ‘mashaal’, the thieves would be taught a lesson, bury them in the elections”Uddhav ThackerayFormer Maharashtra Chief Minister

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Mumbai / Maharashtra

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US