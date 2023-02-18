HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Uddhav Thackeray to travel across Maharashtra from Feb 21 to March 3

The ECI on February 17 recognised Chief Minister Shinde’s Shiv Sena as the “real” Sena and announced that the party would get the original ‘Bow and Arrow’ symbol

February 18, 2023 10:13 pm | Updated 10:13 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau
Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) Chief Uddhav Thackeray | File Photo

Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) Chief Uddhav Thackeray | File Photo | Photo Credit: ANI

A day after the Election Commission of India (ECI) allotted the Shiv Sena party name and the ‘Bow and Arrow’ symbol to the Eknath Shinde faction, Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday said he would travel across Maharashtra from February 21 to March 3, explaining the order and meeting Sainiks.

The ECI on February 17 recognised Chief Minister Shinde’s Shiv Sena as the “real” Sena and announced that the party would get the original ‘Bow and Arrow’ symbol.

Former Chief Minister Mr. Thackeray was surrounded by his loyalist at his residence Matoshree and addressed them from an open jeep. He said, “On the eve of Maha Shivratri, the Shiv-dhanush (bow and arrow) has been stolen, the thieves would be caught....go to polls and get the Shiv-dhanush back. They want the face of Balasaheb Thackeray, they want the name Thackeray, but they don’t want the larger Shiv Sena family, people of Maharashtra know everything. You (Sena-BJP) face polls with stolen ‘Dhanush-baan’, I will come with ‘mashaal’, the thieves would be taught a lesson, bury them in the elections.”

“You (Sena-BJP) face polls with stolen ‘Dhanush-baan’, I will come with ‘mashaal’, the thieves would be taught a lesson, bury them in the elections”Uddhav ThackerayFormer Maharashtra Chief Minister

Related Topics

Mumbai / Maharashtra

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.