ADVERTISEMENT

Uddhav Thackeray to perform maha aarti on January 22 at Nashik’s Kalaram temple

January 07, 2024 03:07 am | Updated 03:07 am IST - Mumbai

The Kalaram temple, located in Panchavati area of Nashik, is dedicated to Lord Ram, and derives its name from its black stone idol

The Hindu Bureau

Shiv Sena (UBT) Chief Uddhav Thackeray. File | Photo Credit: Emmanual Yogini

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray, not having received an invitation for the Ayodhya Ram temple consecration on January 22, announced plans to visit the Kalaram temple in Nashik that day.

Mr. Thackeray said he would conduct a ‘maha aarti’ at 6.30 p.m. at the Kalaram temple, associated with Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar’s protest for Dalit entry in 1930. Despite not having an invitation, the Sena (UBT) leader expressed his intent to visit Ayodhya whenever he chooses, stating Ram Lalla’s universal connection.

Furthermore, Mr. Thackeray announced a rally in Nashik on January 23, commemorating his father Bal Thackeray’s birth anniversary.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US