Uddhav Thackeray to perform maha aarti on January 22 at Nashik’s Kalaram temple

January 07, 2024 03:07 am | Updated 03:07 am IST - Mumbai

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray, not having received an invitation for the Ayodhya Ram temple consecration on January 22, announced plans to visit the Kalaram temple in Nashik that day.

Mr. Thackeray said he would conduct a ‘maha aarti’ at 6.30 p.m. at the Kalaram temple, associated with Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar’s protest for Dalit entry in 1930. Despite not having an invitation, the Sena (UBT) leader expressed his intent to visit Ayodhya whenever he chooses, stating Ram Lalla’s universal connection.

Furthermore, Mr. Thackeray announced a rally in Nashik on January 23, commemorating his father Bal Thackeray’s birth anniversary.