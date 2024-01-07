GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Uddhav Thackeray to perform maha aarti on January 22 at Nashik’s Kalaram temple

The Kalaram temple, located in Panchavati area of Nashik, is dedicated to Lord Ram, and derives its name from its black stone idol

January 07, 2024 03:07 am | Updated 03:07 am IST - Mumbai

The Hindu Bureau
Shiv Sena (UBT) Chief Uddhav Thackeray. File

Shiv Sena (UBT) Chief Uddhav Thackeray. File | Photo Credit: Emmanual Yogini

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray, not having received an invitation for the Ayodhya Ram temple consecration on January 22, announced plans to visit the Kalaram temple in Nashik that day.

Mr. Thackeray said he would conduct a ‘maha aarti’ at 6.30 p.m. at the Kalaram temple, associated with Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar’s protest for Dalit entry in 1930. Despite not having an invitation, the Sena (UBT) leader expressed his intent to visit Ayodhya whenever he chooses, stating Ram Lalla’s universal connection.

Furthermore, Mr. Thackeray announced a rally in Nashik on January 23, commemorating his father Bal Thackeray’s birth anniversary.

