Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena moves Bombay High Court to seek nod for Dasara rally at Shivaji Park in Mumbai

A plea was mentioned by advocate Joel Carlos before a division Bench of justices R.D. Dhanuka and Kamal Khata and will be heard tomorrow.

Sonam Saigal Mumbai
September 21, 2022 13:04 IST

Uddhav Thackeray. File | Photo Credit: PTI

Amidst the prolonged tussle between Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's faction and former CM Uddhav Thackeray led Shiv Sena over holding the annual Dasara rally at Shivaji Park Grounds in Dadar, Mr. Thackeray's Sena moved the Bombay High Court and sought permission for it.

The plea seeks appropriate orders from court to authorities to hold the rally.

Shinde camp gets green signal for Dasara rally, but not at Shivaji Park

"Every year since 1966 when Shiv Sena was founded, on the festival of Dasara, the party celebrated Dasara melawa (fair) and has always got permission to hold their rally at Shivaji Park. Party workers and leaders from across the State and country arrive at the Park without any annoucement or invitation," the plea mentions.

From the year 2016, the commissioner of Mumbai's civic body, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has been granting permission to uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena to hold its rally at Shivaji Park.

"It is stated in the petition that a letter was sent to the BMC authorities on August 26, 2022 applying for permissionl; however, more than 20 days have elapsed and there has been no response," hence the petition.

