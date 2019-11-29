Mumbai

Uddhav Thackeray-led Maharashtra govt to face floor test on Saturday

Uddhav Thackeray takes charge as Maharashtra Chief Minister at CMO in Mantralaya, Mumbai on Friday.

Uddhav Thackeray takes charge as Maharashtra Chief Minister at CMO in Mantralaya, Mumbai on Friday.   | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress alliance claims to have the support of over 170 MLAs.

The Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government of the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress alliance is likely to face floor test in the Assembly on Saturday.

The floor test is “most likey” to be held on Saturday, the Vidhan Bhawan sources told PTI.

The State government has called to convene a special session on Saturday.

The Maha Vikas Aghadi had submitted letters of the support of 162 MLAs while staking a claim to form government. The Aghadi has now claimed that the number of the MLAs supporting it has reached 170 and over.

Governor B.K. Koshyari has asked Mr. Thackeray to prove majority by December 3.

Mr. Thackeray, who is also the Shiv Sena president, was sworn-in as the chief minister on Thursday evening and hours later, presided over his government’s first cabinet meeting.

Besides Mr. Thackeray, six other ministers - two each from the Sena, the Congress and the NCP - also took oath.

Printable version | Nov 29, 2019 4:46:20 PM

