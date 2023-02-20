ADVERTISEMENT

Uddhav Thackeray ‘disappeared like Mr. India from Maharashtra politics’, says BJP, hits back at ‘Mogambo’ jibe

February 20, 2023 07:28 pm | Updated 07:28 pm IST - Mumbai

Hitting back at Amit Shah welcoming the EC decision, Uddhav Thackeray, had sarcastically said ' Mogambo khush hua'

PTI

Former Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray “must stay at home,” BJP MLA from Mumbai Atul Bhatkhalkar said. File | Photo Credit: PTI

A day after Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray dubbed Union Minister Amit Shah as "Mogambo", an iconic villain from the 1980s blockbuster film ' Mr. India', the Bharatiya Janata Party on February 20 centred its retort around the film's lead character's ability to disappear.

The EC had, on February 17, recognised the faction led by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde as the real Shiv Sena and had allotted it the 'bow and arrow' symbol, prompting Mr. Shah to claim Mr. Thackeray would now know on which side the truth was.

Also Read | What happened to Shiv Sena can happen to you to too: Uddhav to political parties on EC order

ALSO READ
The battle for the Sena: On the Election Commission ruling

Hitting back at Mr. Shah welcoming the EC decision, Mr. Thackeray, had, on Sunday, sarcastically said ' Mogambo khush hua', a line the villain in the film often repeats when a plan succeeds.

"Uddhav Thackeray is rushing to label the BJP leadership as Mogambo. What he fails to understand is with such idiotic commentary, he himself is becoming Mr. India. You have almost disappeared from Maharashtra politics. You must stay at home," BJP MLA from Mumbai Atul Bhatkhalkar said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Meanwhile, Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi chief Prakash Ambedkar, when asked about such remarks by the media in Akola, said one should happily accept such metaphors in politics.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US