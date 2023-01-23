Uddhav Thackeray’s Shiv Sena announces alliance with Prakash Ambedkar’s Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi

January 23, 2023 01:49 pm | Updated 01:55 pm IST

A new political equation emerged in Maharashtra on January 23 after Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) and Prakash Ambedkar’s Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) formally announce their alliance ahead of the civic polls.

The alliance has long been on the cards. “We have come together with the idea of ‘country first’ and in a bid to keep democracy alive,” said Mr. Thackeray. Prakash Ambedkar, grandson of Babasaheb Ambedkar, said “We have come together on occasion of Bal Thackeray’s birth anniversary to effect the politics of change in the State.”

Also read | The Shivshakti-Bhimshakti possibility

While currently the alliance is only between the Sena (UBT) and the VBA, Mr. Ambedkar said he hoped that the Congress and NCP (Mr. Thackeray’s partners in the MVA) will join them. The Congress and NCP have reportedly been opposed to taking the VBA in the MVA coalition.

Civic elections in Mumbai and some other important cities, including Pune, Thane and Nagpur, are likely to be held later this year.

Earlier this month the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena faction was dealt a fresh blow after several party bearers and corporators from his faction in Nashik defected to the Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena.