ADVERTISEMENT

Uddhav Thackeray’s Shiv Sena announces alliance with Prakash Ambedkar’s Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi

January 23, 2023 01:49 pm | Updated 01:55 pm IST

Civic elections in Mumbai and some other important cities, including Pune, Thane and Nagpur, are likely to be held later this year.

The Hindu Bureau

Uddhav Thackeray (L) announcing his party’s alliance with Prakash Ambedkar’s Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi. Photo: Screenshot via YouTube/Shiv Sena

A new political equation emerged in Maharashtra on January 23 after Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) and Prakash Ambedkar’s Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) formally announce their alliance ahead of the civic polls.

The alliance has long been on the cards. “We have come together with the idea of ‘country first’ and in a bid to keep democracy alive,” said Mr. Thackeray. Prakash Ambedkar, grandson of Babasaheb Ambedkar, said “We have come together on occasion of Bal Thackeray’s birth anniversary to effect the politics of change in the State.”

Also read | The Shivshakti-Bhimshakti possibility

While currently the alliance is only between the Sena (UBT) and the VBA, Mr. Ambedkar said he hoped that the Congress and NCP (Mr. Thackeray’s partners in the MVA) will join them. The Congress and NCP have reportedly been opposed to taking the VBA in the MVA coalition.

Civic elections in Mumbai and some other important cities, including Pune, Thane and Nagpur, are likely to be held later this year.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Earlier this month the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena faction was dealt a fresh blow after several party bearers and corporators from his faction in Nashik defected to the Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US