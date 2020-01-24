Uddhav tears into BJP, MNS, says he will stick by saffron

“I have neither changed my colour, nor my soul. Our ally (the Bharatiya Janata Party) tried to prove me wrong; how could I face my people? That is why I joined hands with those who were in the opposition for decades to form a government,” said Chief Minister and Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday.

Mr. Thackeray was taking potshots at former ally BJP and also the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena, which got a new flag on Thursday. The CM was felicitated by his party for keeping his promise to late Sena founder Bal Thackeray on his birth anniversary.

The Shiv Sena founder was born on January 23, 1926, making Thursday his 94th birth anniversary. Politicians of all hue, Sainiks, and citizens thronged Bal Thackeray’s memorial at Shivaji Park to pay their respects.

The BJP’s Vinod Tawde was among those who visited the memorial. “I always come here to pay tribute to him; he was like a family leader for us. Devendraji also comes every year on the death anniversary. There is no political angle here.”

Senior Sena leader Sanjay Raut called Balasaheb ‘Hinduhridaysamrat’ after Veer Savarkar. Asked about the MNS grabbing the Hindutva plank, he said, “Hindutva is not a subject of competition, nobody will challenge the Sena’s Hindutva, we want Hindutva to spread.”

The Shiv Sena had organised a grand event at Bandra Kurla Complex for the felicitation. It emphasised the colour saffron, with chairs draped in the colours, and the party’s saffron flags spread across the ground. The CM also sported a saffron kurta and tilak. The event was marked with Maharashtrian folk dances and cultural performances. The CM was felicitated by 11 senior citizen Shiv Sainiks and given the ceremonial sword on stage.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Thackeray said, referring to his audience, “Today I have been felicitated. I didn’t accept any honours but today’s honour is yours. This is not my fulfilled promise but the first step towards it.” He took a dig at the BJP and MNS and said, “I took up this post because the then ally (BJP) broke its promise, the one they had given in Balasaheb’s room. They tried to prove me wrong, how would I face you? I can never lie to people, that’s why I took a different route and allied with those who were our opposition for decades. I did it openly, but that doesn’t mean our ideology has changed, that I have left Hindutva. Our colour and our soul are still the same, which is saffron.”

In 2014, the CM said, “the BJP had broken alliance with us and formed a government with an invisible hand. Now, the BJP is talking about the Sena’s real face but actually, they have been exposed. I never told Balasaheb that I will become CM but took it up for you... I dedicate this success to all Shiv Sainiks who worked for the party. Sainiks are my armour. We will never betray the trust you have shown,” he said, without naming his cousin Raj Thackeray of the MNS or the BJP directly.