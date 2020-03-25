Mumbai

Uddhav seeks charity trusts’ help to supply rations to poor

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday issued directives for the distribution of supplies to godowns after receiving complaints of food shortage in 5,200 fair price shops across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.

Mr. Thackeray also requested charitable trusts to help with the distribution. He said, “In some places, charitable trusts have come forward to ensure distribution of food. I have given firm orders for smooth facilitation of transportation and distribution of stocks as we have enough supplies for the next few months.”

Earlier, daily wagers, who are not covered by the National Food Security Act and the Antyodaya Anna Yojana, complained about not receiving their quota of rations. “We received hundreds of complaints from Mumbai and parts of Chembur that the poor are not getting their daily rations. We fail to understand why the government took 48 hours to issue orders,” said food security activist Gorakh Avhad.

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar also allayed fears and said the government is prepared to provide two months’ grain stocks to fair price shops.

