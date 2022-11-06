Uddhav predicts mid-term polls in Maharashtra

The Hindu Bureau Mumbai
November 06, 2022 00:10 IST

Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray with his son Aaditya Thackeray at Sena Bhavan on Saturday.

Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday indicated the possibility of mid-term Assembly polls in Maharashtra and asked party workers to prepare for the elections.

Interacting with the Sena’s Assembly constituency-level functionaries at Sena Bhavan here, the former Chief Minister of Maharashtra asked them to identify prospective candidates and start door-to-door visits by taking ahead the previous Maha Vikas Aghadi government’s schemes. He also asked them to start enrolling voters.

Confirming the development, Uddhav Thackeray camp loyalist and south Mumbai MP Arvind Sawant said the party president had predicted mid-term polls.

He said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent announcement of projects worth ₹2 lakh crore to the State was an indicator of early polls. “Just like how voters in Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat are lured by packages, he [PM Modi] has announced a similar one. But there is no clarity over projects that are coming to the State,” Mr. Sawant said.

The current dispensation is under fire from all Opposition parties for their ‘failure’ to retain big-ticket projects like Vedanta-Foxconn, Bulk Drug Park, and Tata-Airbus.

