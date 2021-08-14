Uddhav, Pawar to attend meeting called by Sonia

MUMBAI

14 August 2021 04:32 IST

Maharashtra Chief Minister and Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray and NCP chief Sharad Pawar will attend the virtual meeting of Opposition leaders called by Congress president Sonia Gandhi on August 20, party leaders confirmed here on Friday.

Sena leader Sanjay Raut told PTI that Mr. Thackeray will attend the meeting. NCP MP Supriya Sule confirmed that Mr. Pawar will be taking part.

Congress is part of the Sena-led ruling coalition in Maharashtra, along with the Nationalist Congress Party.

