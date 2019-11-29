Uddhav, Patil’s alma mater Balmohan celebrates as two of its own take oath of office

As Shivaji Park saw thousands gather for the swearing-in ceremony of Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday, earlier in the day, celebrations prevailed at the nearby Balmohan Vidyamandir, the school where both Mr. Thackeray and the NCP’s Jayant Patil studied.

Mr. Patil took oath as minister on Thursday.

Mr. Thackeray, a 1976 batch student of the school, was announced as nominee for chief minister’s post at a meeting of the Maha Vikas Aghadi three days ago.

Happiness and excitement among teachers, trustees and current and former students of the school was palpable on Thursday.

As decks were cleared for Mr. Thackeray’s ascension to the top post, some of his batch-mates visited the school. While Mr. Thackeray will be holding a post in government for the first time, Mr. Patil was a minister in the Congress-NCP governments in the past.

In school, Mr. Patil was one year junior to Mr. Thackeray.

Both are from political families, Mr. Thackeray’s father Bal Thackeray founded the Shiv Sena, while Mr. Patil’s father, Rajaram Bapu Patil, was a veteran Congress leader.

However, nobody would have ever imagined that these two schoolmates would find themselves in the same Cabinet, as the Sena and the NCP have been on opposite sides of the political spectrum all along.

“This is a proud moment for the school as two of our students are taking oath of office,” Guruprasad Rege, trustee and director of the school, said. “We all are happy and we will definitely celebrate this moment,” he said, adding that the rise of the two leaders could be seen as the school’s contribution to nation building.

“My late grandfather, Dadasaheb Rege, started the school in 1940 during the freedom struggle, with the aim of developing students physically, mentally, culturally and socially and also as good human beings,” he said.

Former Supreme Court judges Hemant Gokhale and Ranjana Desai, High Court judge Dilip Bhosle, MNS chief Raj Thackeray, actor-producer Amol Palekar, former Indian cricketer Sandeep Patil are among the alumni of the school.

“I am very much happy as my childhood friend Uddhav is becoming chief minister. I hope this government runs for 25 years,” Mr. Thackeray’s friend Vinay Kore said.

“He has always been very simple, honest and calm since our school days,” said Mr. Kore, who studied with Mr. Thackeray since the Class I. “Actually he was a year senior to me. But a teacher scolded him for some reason on the very first day. It scared him so much he did not attend school for one whole year,” Mr. Kore said.

The next year, Bal Thackeray himself escorted him to school on the first day, Mr. Kore said. “Our class teacher Vasundharatai handled him very well, and he began to mix with other kids,” he recalled.

Purushottam Naik, who taught Mr. Thackeray and his two brothers, said this was a “joyous moment.”

“There is celebration at our home for the last two-three days” Mr. Naik said. “I have seen him as a student of kindergarten. He always used to be very calm and simple,” he said.