Uddhav nudges PM to build Ram Mandir

With the Assembly polls round the corner, Shiv Sena chief Uddav Thackeray raked the Ram Mandir issue on Saturday and nudged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to build the temple at Ayodhya. Mr. Modi also referred to Mr. Thackeray as ‘little brother’ in Marathi.

Mr. Thackeray heaped praise on Mr. Modi for the Centre’s abrogation of Article 370 and the Chandrayaan-2 mission. He said, “We have fulfilled the dreams of Indians. I am confident that just like we have secured these achievements, we will successfully build the Ram temple in Ayodhya and introduce the Uniform Civil Code.”

Mr. Thackeray said Mr. Modi has provided leadership and direction to the country which has an immense capacity to progress and develop. The Sena chief said, “Kashmir is an integral part of India and it will remain so. Modiji has proved this not only in deed but also in words. India has immense capacity, and in Modiji, the country has got a leadership to give direction.”

Amid reports that the BJP and the Sena are hardening their positions on the sharing of seats, Mr. Thackeray said, in the presence of Mr. Modi, that the saffron alliance is “inevitable” and will return to power once again. “We don’t crave power, but we want power for the State’s development,” he said.

The Sena and the BJP are now engaged in seat-sharing talks. In the last State elections, the parties fought separately but formed a post-poll coalition government.