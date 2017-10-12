Uddhav not happy with ban on sale of fire crackers

A day after Shiv Sena leader and Environment Minister Ramdas Kadam said he would speak to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis over ban on firecrackers in Maharashtra, his party chief Uddhav Thackeray said that too much ‘silence’ will lead to explosion of discontent among people.

Expressing discontent over the Supreme Court ruling banning fire crackers in Delhi NCR, Mr. Thackeray said, “We have anyways lost the sheen of our festivals. Now direct an order of tearing panchang and banning festivals, because that is the only thing left.”

Mr. Kadam too on Wednesday seemed to have changed his stand and said there will be no ban ion the state. “We will ensure that Hindu festivals are celebrated without any problem and neither me nor Sena will commit the sin of disrupting it, ” he said.

The CM had on Tuesday urged students to celebrate pollution-free Diwali. “Festivals in Indian tradition have unique bond with nature. It is necessary to ensure they are celebrated without air or noise pollution,” he had said.

Earlier, Mr Thackeray visited construction site of Metro 3 in South Mumbai and sought that state government take Sena-ruled Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation into confidence. “Only joint action will ensure development. Wherever necessary, BMC must be consulted and permissions taken,” he said.

According to reports, the state’s Urban Development Department is extending a special project tag to Metro 3. This will mean that the BMC won’t be required for permissions and all processes will be handled by the state government.