Uddhav meets hospital CEOs

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and the State task force of specialist doctors on Wednesday interacted with CEOs of the city’s corporate hospitals to discuss the line of treatment for COVID-19 patients and saving the critically ill.

Mr. Thackeray said the challenge before the government and the medical sector is to ensure that patients are cured soon and there are no mortalities. He said an efficient patient management mechanism has to be maintained.

Issues such as treatment protocols, need for medical equipment, and availability of ICU beds were also discussed. Mr. Thackeray said it is of utmost importance to ensure that doctors and medical staff are healthy and not infected.

He said the number of tests conducted has increased and spread of public awareness has led to more people reporting to hospitals once start having symptoms. Mr. Thackeray also sought suggestions on ways to flatten the curve and gave necessary instructions to take action.