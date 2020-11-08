Uddhav hints at reopening of religious places after Deepavali

Mumbai

08 November 2020 23:40 IST

CM urges people to refrain from bursting firecrackers while celebrating festival

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday appealed to people to exercise restraint this Deepavali and avoid bursting firecrackers. He hinted at the reopening of religious places after the festival. “Everyone has been asking about the reopening of temples, let me assure you that we will open them soon. However, we will have to let Deepavali and the following 15 days pass,” he said.

‘No ban on crackers’

Mr. Thackeray praised the public for cooperating with the government over the past eight months. “Over the last few days, COVID-19 cases in Mumbai, Pune and across the State have reduced. This has been possible with all your efforts. However, cases are rising in the country. I have been told the surge in Delhi is due to pollution. That’s why we need to avoid bursting crackers. While there is no need to ban them, I want people to believe that we can celebrate the festival without imposing the law,” he said.

The Chief Minister appealed to people to continue to support the government in preventing a second wave of COVID-19. “For this, I once again look forward to your cooperation. What we have achieved so far should not be wasted in just four days. I urge you not to burst crackers in public places,” he said.

Mr. Thackeray said the State government is in talks with the Centre on restarting local trains. “Classes IX to XII will be starting after Deepavali as per the government’s standard operating procedure. It is our duty to take care of our elders and the decision has been taken keeping their health in mind. Even if I am portrayed unfavourably, I assure you all that I shall forever stand for the people of Maharashtra and will do everything in my capacity for the betterment of the State,” he said.

On bringing the economy back on track, Mr. Thackeray said MoUs worth ₹17,000 crore were signed in June despite “Maharashtra-haters” running a campaign to malign the State’s image.

“Even last week, we signed an MoU worth ₹35,000 crore. Many local and foreign companies are ready to invest in Maharashtra and we are proud of that,” Mr. Thackeray said.

He said the State has received a loan of 545 million Euros from Germany’s KFW for the Metro project “at a very reasonable interest rate and will benefit the city”.