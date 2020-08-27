Uddhav flags need to protect federalism

‘Need to study if old tax structure is better than GST regime’

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday said the federal structure of the country must be protected and appealed to Opposition Chief Ministers of six States to unite and voice their problems to the Central government.

“We all have to decide whether we fear or fight [the Centre]. Otherwise, all these meetings are meaningless and a mere formality. If we are going to fight, then yes, we are. Whatever happens. We are for Satyamev Jayate and not Satta [power] Jayate,” said Mr. Thackeray at a virtual meeting convened by Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi.

The meeting was also attended by the Chief Ministers of Punjab, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, West Bengal, Jharkhand, and Puducherry.

Mr. Thackeray said he is a fighting son of a fighting father. “We will have to raise our voice in unison. There has to be a systematically planned programme. It is our responsibility to raise people’s voice together,” he said.

‘Protect the Constitution’

Mr. Thackeray said the Constitution was framed keeping the federal structure in mind. He said, “If we are not going to respect it, then it will raise questions on democracy. Our Constitution is supreme in democracy, which guarantees federalism. We have the responsibility of running the government and protecting the Constitution is a part of it.”

Mr. Thackeray said decentralisation of power is a key issue in a federal structure. “It does not mean centralisation of power with a single person. If that happens, then State governments won’t be required. One person will rule the country and we will keep nodding our heads.”

Mr. Thackeray also said the States need to evaluate if the old tax structure was better than the Goods and Services Tax regime. He said he constantly sends reminders to the Centre, but often does not get a response.

“We need to see if the old structure was good or if there is any middle path,” he said. The Chief Minister said if the States do not get money from the Centre, then how will they provide services to the people.