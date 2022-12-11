  1. EPaper
  2. Elections 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Qatar World Cup 2022Full list of semifinal matches, timings, dates, live streaming details

Uddhav faction hits out at PM Modi’s ‘shortcut politics’ remark

Priyanka Chaturvedi claimed Maharashtra currently had a CM whose party was not even registered

December 11, 2022 06:45 pm | Updated 06:45 pm IST - Mumbai

PTI
Shiv Sena (UBT) spokesperson Priyanka Chaturvedi said “short-term politics is undermining the Constitution, the federal structure of the country, democracy and agencies to form illegal and unconstitutional government”.

Shiv Sena (UBT) spokesperson Priyanka Chaturvedi said “short-term politics is undermining the Constitution, the federal structure of the country, democracy and agencies to form illegal and unconstitutional government”. | Photo Credit: PTI

The Shiv Sena (UBT) on Sunday slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's statement on short-term politics not helping the country and questioned the manner in which the Bharatiya Janata Party formed a government with the faction led by Eknath Shinde in Maharashtra.

The PM made the statement while addressing a gathering in Nagpur earlier in the day after launching and inaugurating projects worth ₹75,000 crore.

He said the "country's development cannot take place through shortcut politics" and that "some political parties are trying to destroy the country's economy and people should expose such politicians and parties".

Terming the statement as "funny", Shiv Sena (UBT) spokesperson Priyanka Chaturvedi said "short-term politics is undermining the Constitution, the federal structure of the country, democracy and agencies to form illegal and unconstitutional government".

In a reference to the Eknath Shinde-Devendra Fadnavis government getting formed in June after a rebellion in the Uddhav Thackeray-led outfit, she said, "You [BJP] could have waited for five years for elections and then got your majority. But what you have done is a result of short-term gains, short-term politics and short-sightedness that damages constitutional morality."

She further claimed Maharashtra currently had a CM whose party was not even registered.

Post the split in the Shiv Sena, Mr. Shinde's faction is called 'Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena', while the one headed by Thackeray is called Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray).

Both groups have staked claim to being the original Shiv Sena and have sought the use of the party's name and symbol.

Related Topics

Mumbai / Maharashtra / Prime Minister Narendra Modi / Narendra Modi / Bharatiya Janata Party

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.