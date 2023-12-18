Uddhav criticises Dharavi redevelopment, labels it bad for State

December 18, 2023 09:54 pm | Updated 09:54 pm IST - Mumbai

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray on December 18 expressed strong disapproval of the Dharavi Redevelopment Project, describing it as detrimental to the interests of Mumbai and Maharashtra.

He also rebuked the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for characterising the recent Shiv Sena (UBT) protest march on Saturday (December 16) against the project as a ‘settlement morcha’ aimed at extorting money.

Mr. Thackeray and other Opposition parties, including the Congress and Sharad Pawar-led NCP, have accused the Maharashtra government of favouring the Adani Group, the chosen entity for the ambitious project selected through a tender process.

“Decisions like Dharavi redevelopment are bad for Mumbai and Maharashtra. Our protest march was not a settlement morcha because the BJP was not part of it. Only the BJP indulges in settlement,” the former Chief Minister said.

Dismissing Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis’ claim that the participants were not from Dharavi, the 63-year-old Sena (UBT) leader sarcastically remarked that they were brought from the moon on Chandrayaan, the mission launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He also hit out at Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray’s criticism of Saturday’s morcha by stating “We are not getting to know who are the chamchas of Adani”.

On the Maratha quota issue, Mr. Thackeray said the community’s right to the reservation without adversely affecting other groups. He said those who had vowed to provide reservation, referring to Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, to fulfil this commitment.

“Those who had taken the oath to give a reservation by touching the feet of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj must now go ahead and fulfil the demand,” he said.

Special probe

Further, he called for a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the connections between Salim Kutta, a 1993 Mumbai serial blasts convict linked to Dawood Ibrahim, and BJP Minister Girish Mahajan, accusing the saffron party of hypocrisy in dismissing these links.

“The pictures of Mr. Mahajan and Mr. Kutta are with us. The Minister attended the marriage of Mr. Kutta’s kin in 2017. But Mr. Fadnavis has given him a clean chit. It is the height of hypocrisy. The BJP attacked Praful Patel over links with Iqbal Mirchi and is now working with Patel,” the Sena (UBT) leader alleged.

Commenting on the inauguration of the Surat Diamond Bourse by Prime Minister Modi, Mr. Thackeray questioned whether Modi was the Prime Minister of India or the Chief Minister of Gujarat.

“You are taking away businesses from Mumbai to Gujarat. Is mother India so weak that she will be strong only when Gujarat gets strong,” he asked.