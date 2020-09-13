Uddhav asks citizens to share responsibility in tackling COVID-19, launches ‘My Family, M y Responsibility’ campaign

Mumbai

13 September 2020 13:58 IST

Government is committed to fight the Maratha reservation legal battle, the Chief Minister said.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, in his address to the State, said the government was starting a State-wide campaign — My Family, My Responsibility — in an attempt to control the pandemic. “I want citizens who love this State to share responsibility,” he said.

He stressed the need for wearing masks in public spaces and maintaining physical distancing norms and personal hygiene, considering the threat of coronavirus infection and its increasing numbers in Mumbai, Pune and the rural parts of the State.

I expect each and every sector to contribute in this campaign, he said. “This is a war to be fought by collective efforts. Why do we have to enforce a law to make people follow safety norms? Why can't we do it on our own?”

“Yes, there is shortage of Oxygen up to certain extent. But we have decided to reserve 80% Oxygen for health sector,” the Chief Minister said. Maharashtra now has about at 3.50 lakh beds. “It was 7,500 when the first corona patient was detected.”

Every family in the State will be checked on at least twice in the coming month. The health check up will monitor family members, senior citizens and oxygen levels. In case of ailment, the government health officials will be informed.

All MLAs, MPs, corporators and public representatives — irrespective of political affiliations — will take responsibility of their respective wards, Mr. thackeray said, encouraging all party leaders to start health surveys.

‘Crop that will sell, will be harvested’ policy

Mr. Thackeray said the government will give free milk powder to 6.50 lakh malnourished tribal children.

For farmers, he said, the government was adopting a ‘crop that will sell, will be harvested’ policy. The State Agriculture department will review the global market and encourage farmers to grow and harvest crops for which there is demand in the market, he said. “Instead of guaranteed price, we are are focusing on mandatory price.”

Stay on Maratha reservation ‘strange and unexpected’

Speaking about the Maratha reservation issue, Mr. Thackeray said, “the State assembly had unanimously passed the Maratha reservation. We had won in the High Court. We did not change the lawyers engaged by the previous government, we instead added more. The Supreme Court accepted our plea of referring the issue to a bigger Bench. But it was unexpected that it brought a stay on the existing reservation. It was strange and unexpected.”

He said continuous meetings were being held on this issue. “Ministers are talking to lawyers. Even today we have a meeting.”

He said he had spoken to Devendra Fadnavis, the leader of Opposition, about the issue and that he had assured complete support to the State government.

“I appeal to the Maratha community to not hit the streets and hold agitations in this tome of the coronavirus pandemic. This government is yours. The government's decision is in your favour. We are going to fight the legal battle. We are committed to giving you justice. We are united. Please do not believe rumours,” he said.