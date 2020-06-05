Uber to help BMC automate its ambulance service

Uber on Thursday announced it is joining hands with the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to equip its ambulances with automated dispatch and live tracking capabilities.

Uber will help the BMC dispatch the nearest ambulance, track all trips in real time and share the status of dispatches with hospitals. This will enable hospitals to manage queues and be prepared for patients and emergencies.

Riders will be notified about the dispatch of an ambulance through an SMS alert, which will have a link to track the vehicle. The service can be accessed by dialling the 24x7 emergency service helpline 108 or 1916.

Uber will train the BMC’s ambulance drivers on how to use the app and navigate with maps to optimise travel time. BMC representatives will also be given special training to access Uber’s technology tools and software so that they can view, dispatch and coordinate requests for ambulances.

BMC Commissioner I.S. Chahal said, “We are pleased to partner with Uber to automate Mumbai’s ambulance service and provide quick and efficient emergency travel, which is a pressing need at the moment. Uber’s world class technology will help optimise ambulance dispatch and monitor the movement of vehicles, allowing us to better serve the medical needs of Mumbai’s residents.”

Prabhjeet Singh, director, operations and head of cities, Uber India & South Asia, said the partnership was a way to support the BMC’s tireless efforts to contain the spread of COVID-19.

Mr. Singh said, “By leveraging our global tech expertise, we hope to optimise allocation of ambulances and ensure their real time tracking. We are confident that our platform will help facilitate more efficient and timely ambulatory services for Mumbai’s residents.”