Mumbai

Uber to help BMC automate its ambulance service

Infection control: Civic workers sanitise an ambulance after moving a COVID-19 patient to Poddar Hospital.

Infection control: Civic workers sanitise an ambulance after moving a COVID-19 patient to Poddar Hospital.   | Photo Credit: Emmanual Yogini

Tie-up to enable tracking of vehicles, sharing of dispatch status with hospitals

Uber on Thursday announced it is joining hands with the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to equip its ambulances with automated dispatch and live tracking capabilities.

Uber will help the BMC dispatch the nearest ambulance, track all trips in real time and share the status of dispatches with hospitals. This will enable hospitals to manage queues and be prepared for patients and emergencies.

Riders will be notified about the dispatch of an ambulance through an SMS alert, which will have a link to track the vehicle. The service can be accessed by dialling the 24x7 emergency service helpline 108 or 1916.

Uber will train the BMC’s ambulance drivers on how to use the app and navigate with maps to optimise travel time. BMC representatives will also be given special training to access Uber’s technology tools and software so that they can view, dispatch and coordinate requests for ambulances.

BMC Commissioner I.S. Chahal said, “We are pleased to partner with Uber to automate Mumbai’s ambulance service and provide quick and efficient emergency travel, which is a pressing need at the moment. Uber’s world class technology will help optimise ambulance dispatch and monitor the movement of vehicles, allowing us to better serve the medical needs of Mumbai’s residents.”

Prabhjeet Singh, director, operations and head of cities, Uber India & South Asia, said the partnership was a way to support the BMC’s tireless efforts to contain the spread of COVID-19.

Mr. Singh said, “By leveraging our global tech expertise, we hope to optimise allocation of ambulances and ensure their real time tracking. We are confident that our platform will help facilitate more efficient and timely ambulatory services for Mumbai’s residents.”

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 5, 2020 12:32:00 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/mumbai/uber-to-help-bmc-automate-its-ambulance-service/article31752488.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY