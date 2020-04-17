Uber to ferry healthcare workers of city hospitals

Uber has launched its service to transport healthcare workers of the city’s three hospitals — Metropolis Healthcare, Cloudnine and Thyrocare.

As part of an ongoing pilot with the National Health Authority, all UberMedic cars are fitted with a roof-to-floor plastic sheeting enclosing the driver, which acts as a protective barrier to limit contact between the driver and the rider.

All UberMedic drivers are being specially trained in safety procedures and equipped with masks, gloves, sanitisers and disinfectants. The service is being operated in nine other cities other than Mumbai.

For people wanting to access hospital or other medical facilities, Uber had launched Uber Essential, in partnership with the city’s traffic police.

All drivers under the service have been issued curfew passes and riders are mandated to carry and show relevant documents to validate their purpose of travel to authorities.