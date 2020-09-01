Two women and a baby saved in nick of time

Navi Mumbai

01 September 2020 02:08 IST

In separate incidents, quick action by police personnel helps avert tragedy

In two separate incidents, quick action by the police prevented two women and a child from ending their life.

On Sunday, Jitendrakumar Yadav, a constable attached to the Kalyan Railway Protection Force, saw a 54-year-old woman standing near the tracks. “I was 20 feet away from her and the Pushpak Express was approaching. I called out to her thrice, but she didn’t pay any heed. I then rushed to her and pulled her back. Constable Chotelal who was on duty also helped me save her,” Mr. Yadav said.

The woman sustained injuries to her waist while being rescued and has been admitted to Rukminibai Hospital in Kalyan. “She said she could not get along with her son and daughter-in-law,” Mr. Yadav said.

In another incident, Naresh More, a constable attached to Pali police station, was patrolling on his bike at Pali in Raigad when he noticed a 24-year-old woman standing on the banks of the Amba river with a one-and-a-half-year-old boy. “When the woman said they were going to end their life, Mr. More calmed her down and brought her to the police station, where they received counselling. She said she could not get along with her husband, who had lost his job as a labourer at a brick kiln during the lockdown,” police inspector Bala Kumbhar said. The police rang up her parents and then they came and took her and the child home.