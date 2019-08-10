Two undertrials booked for assaulting, threatening police

A constable attached to the Navi Mumbai Police headquarters has registered a case against two undertrials lodged in Taloja jail for threatening and misbehaving with the police officials taking them to Thane sessions court.

The undertrials, James Jefreem Almedo alias Sam, and Jagdish Bhavarlal, have been lodged in jail since 2015 for robberies and dacoities in Panvel, and are booked under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act.

On Wednesday, a police team headed by sub-inspector Akash Pawar reached the prison to take around six undertrials to court.

Constable Amardeep Jadhav, in his complaint registered with the Kharghar police on Thursday, said that 12 police personnel, including him and Mr. Pawar, reached Thane sessions court at 12.20 p.m.

On the court premises, Mr. Almedo tried to buy tea from a vendor, to which Mr. Pawar objected. Later, when Mr. Almedo and Mr. Bhavarlal were being taken to the courtroom, Mr. Almedo’s partners, who are out on bail, relatives and lawyers tried to talk to him and offer him food, to which the police took objection.

Since the court asked the police to present the duo in the afternoon session, the undertrials and the officials waited in the police van.

After the duo was presented in court around 3 p.m, the relatives were allowed to meet Mr. Almedo, but the police took objection when they offered food again.

“The undertrials threatened to blow up the police vehicle and to harm the families of the police staff. The undertrials also started pushing the police staff away,” senior police inspector Pradeep Tidar from Kharghar police station said.

“Since the incident happened in Thane, we will transfer the case to the Thane Police.”

The two men have been booked under Sections 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code.