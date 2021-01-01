Two Ugandan nationals held with drugs worth ₹4 lakh

Thane

01 January 2021 04:25 IST

Two Ugandan nationals have been arrested for possessing narcotic drugs worth ₹4.4 lakh in Palghar district, police said on Thursday. The two women were spotted moving around suspiciously in the limits of Tulinj police station on Wednesday.

They were questioned and found to be carrying 220 gm of mephedrone, a banned party drug. “The seized quantity is worth ₹4.40 lakh in illicit markets,” said inspector Pramod Bhadak of the Crime Branch. The women, aged 27 and 35, were booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, Mr. Bhadak said.

