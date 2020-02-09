Mumbai

Two students from Kerala quarantined at Mumbai hospital

A poster on coronavirus on display at Naidu Hospital in Pune, where a Chinese resident was quarantined.

A poster on coronavirus on display at Naidu Hospital in Pune, where a Chinese resident was quarantined.   | Photo Credit: Jignesh Mistry

The duo had returned from Wuhan on January 25

Two medical students who returned from Wuhan on January 25 were placed under isolation at the Mumbai’s Kasturba Hospital on Friday due to suspected exposure to the novel coronavirus (nCoV). The students, who are originally from Kerala, were studying in Wuhan province, the epicentre of the nCoV outbreak.

State health officials said they have no symptoms like fever, sore throat or nasal congestion. According to additional municipal commissioner Suresh Kakani, they have been admitted for testing and their samples have been sent to National Institute of Virology in Pune.

Meanwhile, the Chinese national who was admitted to a hospital in Pune on Friday after he vomited in mid-air in an Air India flight has tested negative.

Till date, 35 people have been placed under isolation across the State of whom 30 tested negative, including the Chinese national and another person admitted at the district hospital in Ahmednagar. Reports of five others are awaited.

Nearly 18,084 people have been screened at the international airport in Mumbai of which 140 were from Maharashtra. State health officials have also completed the 14-day follow-ups of 57 people.

