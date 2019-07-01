Two stranded on boat in marshy creek

A boat carrying two people got stuck in the marshy creek at Gavhan village in Mahul around 4.40 p.m. on Sunday due to low tide.

After onlookers informed the police and fire brigade, one fire engine was sent to the spot and the coast guard was called in. “The two people are unharmed, but since there is no water, our boats also cannot go in. Our staff has returned, but the police are still on site. There is a high tide at night which will help the boat come back to the shore,” an officer at the fire brigade control room said.

The identity of the two people and why had they ventured into the creek could not be ascertained.