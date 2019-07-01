Two stranded on boat in marshy creek

A boat carrying two people got stuck in the marshy creek at Gavhan village in Mahul around 4.40 p.m. on Sunday due to low tide.
After onlookers informed the police and fire brigade, one fire engine was sent to the spot and the coast guard was called in. “The two people are unharmed, but since there is no water, our boats also cannot go in. Our staff has returned, but the police are still on site. There is a high tide at night which will help the boat come back to the shore,” an officer at the fire brigade control room said.
The identity of the two people and why had they ventured into the creek could not be ascertained.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor